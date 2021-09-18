Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 2,894 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.