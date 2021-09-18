Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw Sells 1,000 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.04. 2,115,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

