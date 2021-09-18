North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

