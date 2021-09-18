Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Northern Technologies International worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 463.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NTIC opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

