Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 153.8% in August

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the August 15th total of 1,024,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 433.4 days.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.9488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

