Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Bank of America

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NVMI stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

