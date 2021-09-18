Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

