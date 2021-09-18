NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

