Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

