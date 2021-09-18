Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $138,868.98 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 6,136,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

