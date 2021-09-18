Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 19,336 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

