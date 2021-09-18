Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 19,905 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,938,111.09.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 6,136,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

