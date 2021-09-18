Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
