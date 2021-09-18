Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

