Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 63.8% in August

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 23,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.