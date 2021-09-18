NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the August 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 3,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,956. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NUVSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.