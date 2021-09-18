O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,482 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

