O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

