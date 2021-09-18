O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 287.18 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

