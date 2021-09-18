O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.