O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NREF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

