Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 21st

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Olink Holding AB (publ) had issued 17,647,058 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $352,941,160 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Olink Holding AB (publ)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

