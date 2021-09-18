Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $119,344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Omnicell by 103.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $9,395,000.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $162.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

