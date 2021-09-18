ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.51.

NASDAQ ON opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after buying an additional 221,308 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

