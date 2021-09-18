Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Up 98.5% in August

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 236,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

