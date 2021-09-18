Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Up 98.5% in August

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 236,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00.
Oncology Pharma Company Profile
