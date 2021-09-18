Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

