OptionRoom Trading Up 0.3% This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.51 million and $73,440.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00175819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.07242660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,511.58 or 0.99814427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00851745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

