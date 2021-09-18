Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.