Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.