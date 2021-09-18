Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.