Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $26.16.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
