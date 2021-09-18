Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.29. 828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.44 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

