Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Financial Contrast

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% International Flavors & Fragrances 1.71% 7.32% 3.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Flavors & Fragrances 0 2 9 0 2.82

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $152.51, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $5.08 billion 6.62 $363.23 million $5.70 23.72

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment comprises of fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients, and cosmetic active ingredients. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

