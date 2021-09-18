Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $875,915.88

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $875,915.88 and $61,482.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00104319 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

