Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIAU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

