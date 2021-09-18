Ormat Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,245 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.

ORA stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 866,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.