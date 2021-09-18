Ormat Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,245 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.
ORA stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 866,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
