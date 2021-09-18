Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ORPH opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

