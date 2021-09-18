Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $59,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,389,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,669.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 223,437 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 848,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.82. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

