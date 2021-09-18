Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 11,500 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 788,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,161,038.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.49 and a 1-year high of C$4.31.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

