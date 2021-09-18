Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26.

