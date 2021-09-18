Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWLT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Owlet alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.