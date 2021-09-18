Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWLT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02.
About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
