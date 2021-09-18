Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.28.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.