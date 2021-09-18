Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Position Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

