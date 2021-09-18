Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 2,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.