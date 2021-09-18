Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Trading Down 0.6%

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 31,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 8,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County.

