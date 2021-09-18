PAID Network Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $53.97 million and $594,778.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00118516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.11 or 0.07109126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.69 or 1.00252610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00820944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

