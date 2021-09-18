Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $525.00 at Truist Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

