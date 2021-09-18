Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Up 1.5%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.38. 4,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

