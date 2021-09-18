Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 7,344,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,679. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.