Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $372.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $58.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,829.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,478.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

