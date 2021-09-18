Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,726 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $137,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $164.75. 13,422,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

