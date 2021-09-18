Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $126,440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

